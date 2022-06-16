Cooperation Program Between Indonesia and Austria Receives International Award
A project realised in the course of an international cooperation programme between Indonesia and Austria recently received the coveted Constantinus Award 2022 in the category "International Projects". The cooperation between the Austrian company Bit Media and the state of Indonesia involved the development of a maritime vocational training centre at the Vocational and Productivity Training Centre (BBPVP) Medan in Indonesia.
The Austrian cooperation partner was the Austrian company Bit Media GmbH, which presented the trophy on 14 June 2022 in Vienna, in the presence of the Indonesian Ambassador to Austria, Dr. iur. Damos Dumoli Agusman and the Indonesian Minister of Labour Ida Fauziyah.
Bit Media GmbH had previously broken ground on its project in Medan in 2020. The aim was to build a training centre that would make 496 trainees a year "fit for maritime tourism and maritime carpentry". The students are trained in kitchen management, restaurant management with a focus on the coffee world, front office management, housekeeping management and maritime carpentry.
The Constantinus Award for this project is presented by the institution UBIT, a professional association for management consultancy, accounting and information technology in Austria. The award has been recognised by the Austrian federal government as the only national professional award in this field.
The decisive factor for the award was the various technical challenges on site, which led to some difficulties, especially in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, but which were nevertheless overcome brilliantly and the project was completed within the planned time frame.
"This award reflects the excellent coordination and collaboration that has taken place so far. The cooperation is part of the Indonesian Ministry of Labour's efforts to further develop Indonesia's human resources, especially in the field of vocational training, to meet the challenges of the demographic bonus in Indonesia," said the Indonesian Minister of Labour when receiving the award in Vienna.
The Indonesian ambassador in Vienna said that the award by the Austrian professional association is not only an achievement of technical cooperation between Indonesia and Austria, but also an achievement of bilateral foreign relations between the two countries.
Earlier, in May 2022, the Indonesian Minister of Labour together with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Austrian Embassy in Indonesia, Philip Roessl, inaugurated the building of the training centre. The facility, which meets international standards, was built with funds provided under a concessional aid scheme by the Austrian government. In addition to Medan, similar cooperation projects are also being implemented for vocational training centres in Serang and Makassar.
In addition to infrastructure development, the bilateral cooperation project also includes a technical training programme to train skilled workers in the fields of tourism, shipping and carpentry. The programme also includes the training of trainers who will conduct training in other vocational training centres in Indonesia.
In addition to receiving the award, the Indonesian Minister of Labour also met with the Austrian Minister of Labour, Dr. Martin Kocher, during his visit to Vienna to discuss improving bilateral labour relations between the two countries and to conduct a review of vocational training institutions in Burgenland.
Great honour to welcome the Indonesian Minister of Manpower @idafauziyah today. We talked about our labour markets and how we can build upon the many joint projects regarding apprenticeship programs. I’m looking forward to our further collaboration in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Ibz4cRZ0mK
— Martin Kocher (@MagratheanTimes) June 15, 2022