Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Peru to the International Organizations in Vienna
Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte, Brazil's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Ambassador Boluarte is an experienced diplomat. Meet Ambassador Boluarte, the new permanent representative of Brazil to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte, Ambassador of Peru and Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations (Vienna). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF
Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Mr. Boluarte is an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience. He is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of Peru,…
