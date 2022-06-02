Austria's approach after the EU Future Conference
Recently, the results of the EU Future Conference were the focus of debate in the EU Committee of the Austrian Federal Council. After the results of the conference on the future of Europe launched in 2021 have already been discussed by the National Council, a debate is also to take place in the plenary session of the Federal Council.
After the President of the European Parliament, the President of the Commission and the French President received the final report of the EU Future Conference in Strasbourg on May 9, 2022, it is now up to the individual EU states to discuss the results and potentially incorporate them into the state.
The citizens' proposals were recently the focus of discussion in the EU Committee of the Austrian Federal Council. The final report of the Future Conference contains over 300 measures, divided into 49 proposals and nine chapters on climate change and the environment, health, a stronger economy, social justice and the EU in the world, among others.
Now that the results of the conference on the future of Europe, which was launched in 2021, have already been discussed by the National Council, a debate is also to take place in the Bundesrat plenum. The EU Committee of the Bundesrat wants to ask the federal government to work to ensure that the EU institutions quickly follow up on the proposals of the citizens:inside through concrete legislative initiatives.
Further procedure: EU institutions review proposals
The measures recommended at the EU Future Conference are based on the recommendations of the European and national citizens' forums, the contributions to the digital platform and the results of the debates in the working groups and in the conference plenary.
In terms of content, the proposals range from the expansion of bike paths to the renaming of European institutions. In Austria, the debates on the future of Europe were organized in different formats. A large number of events were also held by civil society, social partners as well as other organizations and citizens.
A large number of delegates took a positive view of the results of the Future Conference, saying that policymakers now have an obligation to citizens to implement the recommendations in a meaningful way.
Some proposals, however, were received with mixed feelings. In particular, the proposal to replace the unanimity principle in EU foreign policy with voting majorities sparked a discussion in the EU Committee of the Bundesrat.
The FPÖ, in turn, took the position that if the list of demands of the EU Future Conference were to be translated into actual regulations, this would promote centralism in the EU and disenfranchise the nation states.
Extension of the Industrial Emissions Directive to support Green Deal targets
Under the Industrial Emissions Directive, the EU regulates the environmental impacts of large industrial facilities and livestock operations, which account for about 20% of EU-wide pollutant emissions to air, about 20% of pollutant emissions to water, and about 40% of greenhouse gas emissions. These include power plant and refinery operations, waste treatment and incineration, production of metals, cement, glass, chemicals, pulp and paper, food and beverages, and intensive poultry and pig farming.
To help achieve the goals of CO2 neutrality, greater energy efficiency and a pollution-free environment and circular economy set out in the European Green Deal, the EU Commission is proposing changes to the Industrial Emissions Directive to improve its impact.
These include, for example, stricter emission limits, the extension of the scope to other industrial sectors and livestock farms, measures to strengthen transparency and control activities, as well as the promotion of innovative technologies and decarbonization measures, informed an expert from the Ministry of Climate Protection in committee.
In addition, the Commission's proposal is expected to amend the Landfill Directive, which will allow the adoption of so-called BAT (best available techniques) conclusions for landfills, thus allowing a more up-to-date representation of the state of the art.
Since discussions at EU level are only just beginning, it is not yet possible to make a final assessment of the impact on national legislation, according to the climate protection ministry. These are ambitious proposals that would require additional work for national authorities and better staffing.
In particular, more detailed information is needed on the extension of the scope of application in order to be able to estimate how many plants in Austria would newly fall under the scope of the directive. In the area of animal husbandry, there is also a need for discussion, according to the statement of the climate protection ministry.