Austria Against Gas Embargo
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Austria are against a gas embargo and Chancellor Nehammer emphasized that a gas embargo will not be part of further sanctions.
Following the agreement on an oil embargo against Russia at the EU summit, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that a gas embargo will not be part of further sanctions.
The EU decided not only to impose an oil embargo but also to take further steps on food and supply security as well as common foreign and security policies.
Before agreement could be reached on a sixth sanctions package, including a controversial oil embargo against Russia, technical problems still had to be resolved, and the Austrian head of government referred to disagreements in the run-up. Finding a compromise often takes time, Nehammer said, but this Council had taken less time than others.
"With the oil embargo, a measure has been decided that will certainly be painful in itself for the member states. But the pain we are suffering is nothing compared to that which the Ukrainian people are having to endure," Chancellor Nehammer noted in a press statement at the meeting of European leaders in Brussels, the first day of which again focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The meeting, he said, was marked by the telephone calls that Olaf Scholz, Emanuel Macron and Karl Nehammer had held with President Vladimir Putin, the impressions gained from them and the possibilities that could lead to a resolution of the conflict.
In response to a question, the chancellor said that a gas embargo against the Russian Federation would not be part of further sanctions.
When it comes to the security of supply, gas has a completely different status than oil, which can be compensated for more easily. About Austria's gas supply, Nehammer was not worried because "OMV has held good and constructive talks with Gazprom here," the Chancellor concluded.
One other focus of the Council meeting is to be on food and supply security.
This, he said, will include exchanges with the chair of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, which is "delicate in many ways. "On the one hand, North Africa is threatened if exports from Ukraine do not take place. On the other hand, the African Union is neutral on the issue of assessing the conflict of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Nehammer summarized.
In addition, defense is an important issue, he said. "We will coordinate more in the European Union. With the common foreign and security policy, the European Union is also a security partner. We ensure peace in the world in peace missions such as in Mali or in supporting NATO within Kosovo," the Austrian head of government continued. For this reason, he said, the issue of rearmament would also be addressed today to coordinate at the European level. Austria had also decided to increase its defense budget, the chancellor recalled, referring to recent decisions on this issue.