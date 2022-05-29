Austrian Chancellor Had a Phonecall With Putin
Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. Specifically, it was about "green corridors" and the exchange of prisoners. The phone call was very intense. The focus was on issues of humanitarian aid, food security and prisoner exchange. Austria wants to mediate between Moscow and the West.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer reiterated that Austria condemns the Russian war in Ukraine and stands on the side of Ukraine.
"Austria has always taken a clear position in this conflict. We stand by the side of Ukraine. We name the one who is responsible for the war: that is the Russian Federation, the Russian army," Nehammer stressed.
At the same time, he said, Austria needs to contribute through various forms of talks - to possible peace talks, a ceasefire, and, at the moment, especially humanitarian aid and for bringing agricultural products out of the country.
For Austria, the main thing is also to work as a kind of mediator and to position itself as neutrally as possible.
"Austria sees itself as a country with an active neutrality policy. This means that we talk to everyone who is in conflict, but at the same time we also have a clear opinion when it comes to naming the aggressor," said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
In the telephone conversation with the Russian President, the Austrian head of government had followed up on the most recent meeting. As reported by Vindobona.org Austrian Chancellor Nehammer visited Putin in Moscow in April.
Austria tried to show itself as a mediator and Chancellor Nehammer reiterated the importance of humanitarian aid and humanitarian corridors in the meeting with Putin in April, as reported by Vindobona.org.
The phone call was "very intense and serious," Nehammer said. Putin, however, had given "signals" to allow Ukrainian exports of seeds and food through seaports.
According to the Federal Chancellory of Austria, on one hand, Nehammer had been concerned with Putin's confrontation with the "madness of the war and the suffering of the people in Ukraine," and on the other hand, with the possibilities for "humanitarian solutions for the people on the ground.
In addition to the fighting in the Donbas and urgently needed humanitarian relief efforts, Nehammer said he also addressed the issue of securing global food security.
"Putin has given positive signals to allow a solution for the export of Ukrainian goods through the Black Sea seaports. I will also report this to the UN Secretary-General so that the UN can use its mission to find a solution here that will enable food security for the world," Nehammer said.
Another topic of discussion, he said, was the creation of "green corridors" to export Ukraine's agricultural products and ensure global food security.
Austria makes a valuable contribution here in the question of logistics and the possibility of bringing agricultural products out of the country, according to Nehammer.
Nehammer added that the Russian president had further pledged that efforts for prisoner exchanges would be stepped up again and that the International Red Cross should be given free access to prisoners of war. "He has also demanded that this access be granted as well to Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine." However, the chancellor said that the real willingness of the Russian side would only become clear when the announced steps were implemented.
Nehammer had already exchanged views with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before the phone call with Putin. In addition, Nehammer had previously spoken with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the president of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer.
Nehammer assured that Austria continues to provide "direct humanitarian assistance in Ukraine," Nehammer said, stressing international solidarity several times. Austria continues to provide humanitarian aid directly in Ukraine.
"'In addition, there is Austria's offer, also in cooperation with the International Red Cross, to take over and care for up to 100 severely injured women and children from Ukraine," the Chancellor said. Nehammer stressed that this would mainly involve aftercare, rehabilitation and the provision of prostheses for war victims.
