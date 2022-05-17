Russia and Allies Held Summit in Moscow
The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held a meeting in Moscow to strengthen Russia's alliance with military partners like Belarus, Kazahkstan, Armenia, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan and to condemn the West. The CSTO and its Collective Security Council meeting were held in honor of the 30th anniversary of the treaty and the 20th anniversary of the organization.
The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states met in Moscow on May 16 to mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the CSTO.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance led by Russia. There are currently six member states, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. The other five member states besides Russia are economically and politically dependent on Russia.
The meeting of heads of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization took place in the Kremlin in Moscow, which was attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon. The event was also attended by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.
The meeting was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO.
The Collective Security Treaty (CST) was signed on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent. On May 14, 2002, the Collective Security Council in Moscow decided to reorganize the mechanisms and cooperation structures of the CST member countries into an international regional organization - the Collective Security Treaty Organization and to give it a corresponding status.
The CSTO Collective Security Council discussed the situation in the Organization's area of responsibility and its development prospects and adopted a statement in honor of the Organization's anniversary.
The meeting discussed the state of international and regional security. The heads assessed the role and place of the Organization in international relations and identified the prospects for its development.
During the discussion, the heads of state noted that the number of challenges and threats to security, not only within the Organization's area of responsibility but also in the world as a whole is steadily growing.
The CSTO Council agreed that efforts need to be made to strengthen the Organization and its adaptation to the current geopolitical situation. The CSTO sees itself as an important factor of peace and stability in the Eurasian space.
Ukraine and the West as a threat to Russia and its allies
The CSTO member states emphasized that there is a "sharp increase in the aggressiveness of world powers and military-political blocs in relation to the Russian Federation and its allies."
However, the Russian-led military alliance has condemned the West for what the Kremlin says are provocations in eastern Europe.
The CSTO emphasized their concern about NATO's expanding military presence in the Eastern European region, building up of military infrastructure, and the increasing intensity of operational and combat training activities. As advanced weaponry is being supplied to Ukraine in increasing volumes by the West, the CSTO expressed its concerns.
Lukashenko calls for tighter cooperation within CSTO
Belarus urged the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to step up political cooperation to resist foreign pressure.
President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said that "the collective West is fiercely fighting to keep its position."
Lukashenko stressed that NATO is provoking Russia and Belarus, "from NATO’s saber-rattling at our western borders to a full-scale hybrid war unleashed against us, primarily against Russia and Belarus."
Lukashenko also condemned Finland and Sweden for joining NATO and accuses NATO of hypocrisy, saying that "NATO continues to declare its defensive nature. The truly defensive and peace-loving position of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation is in contrast to this background."
Other regional issues and areas of interests for the CSTO
The CSTO Collective Security Council also discussed regional interests and explained their concerns.
The Collective Security Council emphasized that despite positive results in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, tensions remain in the Caucasus region. Armed incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continue to occur. According to CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, "in these conditions, an important role in stabilization of the situation is played by the Russian peacekeeping contingent."
The council stressed the situation in Afghanistan and sees Afghanistan as a "destabilizing factor in the Central Asian region". In addition to persisting, threats emanating from Afghan territory, including terrorism and drug trafficking, are likely to become more prevalent as the socio-economic situation deteriorates in that country.
