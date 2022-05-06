The Kremlin Building Up Diplomatic Ties With The Separatist Territories in Eastern Ukraine
Russia is strengthening its presence in the breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine. The Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic formed in 2014, and since then Ukraine has been in a state of civil war.
Since the Russian invasion at the end of February 2022 has plunged Ukraine completely into war, Russia is intensifying its efforts to establish a presence in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republics (DPR).
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on February 21. Agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed between the Kremlin and the rogue republics.
Russia also used the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to provide a supposed reason for the so-called Special Military Operation. According to Russian sources, the two People's Republics asked for Russian support to defend themselves from the alleged Nazis in Kyiv.
Russia is strengthening its diplomatic ties with Luhansk and Donetsk since Putin has recognized the rogue territories.
The de facto regimes in eastern Ukraine have established their own systems of government with security forces and ministries. Thus, the breakaway republics also have foreign ministries.
Today, the separatist Republics even appointed Ambassadors to Moscow.
The head of the Luhansk People's Republic Leonid Pasechnik has appointed Rodion Miroshnik as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin appointed Olga Makeeva as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.
Russia is working on opening embassies in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.
Accordant to Russian President Putin's decree, the Russian Foreign Ministry exchanged notes with the corresponding bodies in the DPR and LPR, and it was agreed to establish diplomatic contacts at the embassy level between Russia and each of the republics as of February 22.
According to TASS, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPR Sergey Peresada and LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 25 about opening diplomatic offices of the DPR and LPR in Moscow, as well as Russian diplomatic missions in Donetsk and Lugansk.
Russia strengthens its presence and diplomatic relations. Many observers believe that Russia is planning to hold manipulated referendums in the territories in order to turn the political tide of the war, as reported by Vindobona.org.
The Russian attack was condemned by most states of the world. Russia continues to try to push its stalled invasion and perhaps win the day politically.