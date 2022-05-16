Recap: Secretary-General Guterres Visit to Vienna

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres visited Vienna last week. Read more about his visit.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres visited Vienna last week. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Mission Photo by Eric Bridiers [Public Domain]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Austria last week. The main reason for the visit was the Chief Executives Board of Coordination, the highest coordination body of the United Nations.

In addition to a stay at the Vienna University of Technology and the Vienna International Center, he met with Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to discuss the Ukraine war and its international consequences.

Chief Executives Board of Coordination

The main reason for the visit of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was the Chief Executives Board of Coordination. The senior management of UN agencies met in Vienna to discuss the most important topics in the United Nations itself. The Chief Executives Board of Coordination has been in existence the longest and serves as the highest coordination forum.

Guterres met Austrian Chancellor Nehammer and Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg

The Secretary-General met both politicians to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and other events in international politics.

The conversation between the Secretary-General and the Austrian Chancellor largely dealt with the central issues of the still-young year: the war in Ukraine and the Corona crisis.

Austria’s Foreign Minister Schallenberg also took the opportunity to meet other top UN diplomats for talks. Furthermore, Foreign Minister Schallenberg assured Secretary-General António Guterres that Austria would remain a reliable partner of the United Nations, especially in times of crisis.

Guterres met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen while visiting Vienna. The main topic of conversation was the conflict in Ukraine and its international ramifications.

Both dignitaries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the fight against climate change.

