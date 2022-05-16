Recap: Secretary-General Guterres Visit to Vienna
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres visited Vienna last week. Read more about his visit.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Austria last week. The main reason for the visit was the Chief Executives Board of Coordination, the highest coordination body of the United Nations.
In addition to a stay at the Vienna University of Technology and the Vienna International Center, he met with Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to discuss the Ukraine war and its international consequences.
Extremely impressed by the creative concrete climate transition projects presented by students at @tu_wien. My message to them: be activists! Keep raising your voices and keep demanding that your leaders take real & effective #ClimateAction. This cause is essential. pic.twitter.com/laRpNGSIN6— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 11, 2022
Chief Executives Board of Coordination
The main reason for the visit of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was the Chief Executives Board of Coordination. The senior management of UN agencies met in Vienna to discuss the most important topics in the United Nations itself. The Chief Executives Board of Coordination has been in existence the longest and serves as the highest coordination forum.
Guterres met Austrian Chancellor Nehammer and Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg
The Secretary-General met both politicians to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and other events in international politics.
The conversation between the Secretary-General and the Austrian Chancellor largely dealt with the central issues of the still-young year: the war in Ukraine and the Corona crisis.
On his visit to Austria @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres meets Austrian Federal Chancellor @karlnehammer and Foreign Minister @a_schallenberg. Watch the joint press conference on @UNWebTV - https://t.co/9533uhQXiX pic.twitter.com/z3M0kpvpTE— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) May 11, 2022
Austria’s Foreign Minister Schallenberg also took the opportunity to meet other top UN diplomats for talks. Furthermore, Foreign Minister Schallenberg assured Secretary-General António Guterres that Austria would remain a reliable partner of the United Nations, especially in times of crisis.
Honored to meet @UN SG @antonioguterres. Leaders of 31 UN bodies are meeting in #Vienna these days, as Russia‘s war of aggression in Ukraine rages on. This war is an attack on the UN Charter. We must defend our multilateral system with the UN at its center. pic.twitter.com/cUjp0nQBHK— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) May 11, 2022
Guterres met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen
The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen while visiting Vienna. The main topic of conversation was the conflict in Ukraine and its international ramifications.
Glad to welcome my friend @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres here in Vienna. Our common response to the major global challenges is enhanced cooperation and solidarity between peoples. (vdb) pic.twitter.com/AopIOPO3aq— A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) May 11, 2022
Both dignitaries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the fight against climate change.
