Meeting of UN Officials in Vienna: What Is the Chief Executives Board of Coordination

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the senior management of UN agencies are currently meeting in Vienna. The main reason for the meeting is the Chief Executives Board of Coordination, the highest coordination body of the United Nations. Read more about this important event.
In the United Nations system, the Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB) has been in existence the longest and serves as the highest coordination forum. It meets twice a year under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General.
The CEB serves as an internal coordination mechanism that provides high-level strategic guidance, promotes coherent leadership, shared vision, and enhanced cooperation, and develops forward-looking solutions in response to demands stemming from the governing bodies of its members.
The CEB and its High-Level Committees are engaged in promoting coherence and cooperation among UN system organizations on a range of programmatic, policy, and management issues. Learn more about the issues we work on the Topics page.
To highlight the close connection between the Vienna headquarters and the United Nations, the façade of the Upper Belvedere shone in the blue of the United Nations.
Around one-third of all international organizations in Austria are sub-organizations of the UN family.
Austria is one of four UN headquarters - the only one in the EU - and hosts over 50 international organizations and institutions, making it a natural location for the CEB.
Vienna is the headquarters of three of the international organizations represented in the CEB, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In addition to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), four other CEB members have branches or liaison offices in Vienna.
Vienna was also chosen as the venue of the Chief Executives Board to demonstrate how much Austria is appreciated internationally as a place of dialogue.
The CEB meets in Vienna for the third time after 2010 and 2016.
