UN Secretary-General António Guterres about to visit Austria
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Austria this week. In addition to a stay at the Vienna University of Technology and the Vienna International Center, he will also meet with Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to discuss the Ukraine war and its international consequences.
The UN Information Service reports Guterres will visit Austria between May 10 and 13. The Secretary-General will meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, and President Wolfgang Sobotka on Wednesday, 11 May.
In addition to meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Waly, as well as the heads of other Vienna-based UN agencies, the Secretary-General will also speak with the Vienna site's staff.
Along with the Austrian Federal President, the Secretary-General will visit the Vienna University of Technology to talk to students about renewable energies and the energy transition.
A meeting of the Chief Executives Board (CEB) of the UN system will take place on 12 and 13 May, during which the Secretary-General will bring together the leaders of the UN system. The meeting is hosted by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).