UN Secretary General Guterres in Ukraine: "We Will Not Give Up”
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a visit to the capital Kiev, expressed courage to Ukraine and assured its full support. He condemned the Russian attacks and promised to continue providing aid and financial resources. During his speech, 2 bombs, among others, hit the Ukrainian capital.
Antonio Guterres assured Ukraine of his fullest support. / Picture: © UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
UN chief António Guterres paid a visit to Ukraine after previously spending several days in Moscow negotiating with the belligerent government. In Kiev, he described Ukraine as "an epicenter of unbearable suffering" and pledged to increase support for the suffering population and the millions of people displaced after the Russian invasion. …
