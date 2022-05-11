Pro-Russian Authorities in Kherson Want to Ask Russia For Annexation
Russia accomplished in its war efforts in Ukraine to occupy Kherson. The pro-Russian authorities, installed by the Kremlin, in occupied Kherson plan to ask for the southern Ukrainian region's incorporation into Russia.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than two months now. In early March, after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian forces occupied Kherson, the first major city to fall to the invasion.
Russia said in April that it had complete control of the Kherson region. It is strategically important because it is a land link between the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed back in 2014, and the Russian-backed separatist areas in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
Kherson's elected mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, was dismissed by Russian military authorities, due to "not cooperating" with occupying forces, according to Russian propaganda. His place has been taken by a pro-Russian administration for the city and its surroundings.
The pro-Russian authorities in occupied Kherson plan to ask for the southern Ukrainian region's incorporation into Russia, according to the Russian news agency TASS, citing an official of the Kherson administration, named Kirill Stremousov.
Kirill Stremousov said, "The referendum, which was legally held in Crimea, was not recognized by the world community, which did everything not to recognize Russia as a full-blown member of the global community."
Kirill Stremousov emphasized, "Therefore, this will be one single decree based on the appeal of the leadership of the Kherson region to Russian President Vladimir Putin. There will be a request to make the Kherson region a full-fledged constituent of the Russian Federation."
The Kremlin installed a pro-Russian local government in Kherson, which now wants to integrate its territories into Russia. The Kremlin said today that the residents and inhabitants of the Kherson region are free to decide whether to join Russia, but that such a decision must have a clear legal basis.
Pro-Russian politicians in Kherson are also phasing out the hryvnia, the currency of Ukraine, and replacing it with the rouble, the currency of Russia. In addition, the residents of Kherson are being urged by pro-Russian authorities to listen to pro-Russian radio stations for their news. It is even no longer possible to access Ukrainian television channels and Russian internet service providers have replaced them.
Russia is definitely trying to strengthen its influence and tie these territories closer to Russia , if not annex them.