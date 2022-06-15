Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Demands Protection of European Values
The President of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, emphasized during a speech in the Austrian Parliament that Ukraine defends civilized Europe from Russia's imperialist aspirations and used the visit to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU. He also thanked Austria for its humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine in these difficult times.
On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk had the opportunity to give a speech in the Austrian Parliament. He stressed that Ukraine is defending civilized Europe and containing Russia's imperialist aspirations.
Stefanchuk used his visit to express his country's gratitude to Austria for its support in times of Russian aggression and solicited support for Ukrainian efforts to become an EU member.
The Austrian parliamentarians, on the other hand, expressed Austria's full solidarity to their Ukrainian counterpart and clearly condemned the war of aggression launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Austria was neutral, but never equidistant and unsolidaristic in its attitude towards the injustice and suffering in Ukraine.
From the government side, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler, Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch and State Secretary Claudia Plakolm attended the visit. At the beginning and at the end of the visit all those present appreciated the appearance of the Ukrainian Speaker of Parliament with standing ovations.
Stefantschuk: Austria and Ukraine are closely connected
Today, President of the Parliament Stefantschuk expressed his deep gratitude to the Austrian people for taking in thousands of Ukrainian refugees. "Austria's solidarity remains unforgotten," he elaborated on the historical and emotional ties between the two countries, which are still visible in western Ukraine through memories of the Habsburg era.
Україна — це Європа! Тепер цей важливий меседж прозвучав і в Національній Раді @oeparl, перед якою мав честь сьогодні виступити. Розраховую на підтримку рішення щодо кандидатства в ЄС. Наше партнерство важливе та перспективне. Вірю, що ми обов'язково переможемо. pic.twitter.com/1wH8XJmS0T— Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) June 14, 2022
Austria has also played a significant economic role in his homeland, Stefantschuk pointed out, pointing to the large number of Austrian investments, from banking and insurance to cooperation in steel production, and he invited Austrian companies to participate in the reconstruction of the devastated country.
As part of the European Union, however, the Ukrainian market with 45 million inhabitants and its great importance for global food security would be an enrichment for the Union not only from an economic point of view, said the parliamentary speaker, who assured that his country wanted to meet all criteria for membership.
In view of the daily war crimes committed by the Russian aggressor, the EU would also send a clear signal to Putin that the war must end by granting Ukraine membership status. Because: "Ukraine is part of Europe", 91% of the Ukrainians would see themselves as members of the European family.
Austria plays an important role in the sanctions against the aggressor, Stefantschuk continued, demanding that compensation payments for Russian war crimes should be made from the assets of those oligarchs of the Russian Federation who are co-financing the war. In this context, he said, the investigations by the International Criminal Court, for which the Austrian state is providing additional funds, are important. "The evil that has come to Ukraine must be punished," justice is as important as victory in this war, he said.
"We are also defending the borders of civilized Europe," Stefantschuk stressed, adding that neutrality offers no protection against Russia's imperialist aspirations. The fundamentally changed attitude to defending one's own security is currently evident in Finland and Sweden, he said. In its hybrid warfare, which began years ago with propaganda and economic interests, Russia has now entered the "third phase" of the war with tanks and missiles and hundreds of civilian victims every day. No one knows when this phase will begin in the rest of Europe.