Austrian Parliament for EU-Wide Data Exchange on Displaced Persons from Ukraine
Within the framework of the Temporary Protection Platform, the Austrian Parliament's Interior Committee today created the legal framework for EU-wide data exchanges on persons displaced from Ukraine. The extension concerning the Corona special regulations in alien law provides the basis for this framework.
The amendment of the legal framework is intended to safeguard the rights of displaced persons. The original plan aimed at a six-month extension of the Corona special regulations in aliens law.
The majority of the Interior Committee of the Austrian Parliament is in favor of EU-wide data exchange on Ukraine's displaced persons and an extension concerning the Corona special regulations in alien law.
The Amendment in Parliament
Based on a government motion to extend the COVID-19 special provisions in alien law, the coalition government requested an amendment to ensure that all persons granted temporary protection under the EU's Mass Influx Directive are able to exercise their rights in all Member States.
In committee, Corinna Scharzenberger (ÖVP) stressed the importance of the amendment to the law to be able to exchange data from the central aliens register in the event of a mass influx, to avoid a backlog of procedures and thus to be able to grant protection quickly and unbureaucratically.
Georg Bürstmayr (Greens) addressed the extension of the Corona special regulations and asked Interior Minister Karner whether this had led to any shortcomings or delays in enforcement. If this would not be the case, it could be considered to incorporate them into permanent law. Sabine Schatz (SPÖ) had the same opinion.
Dagmar Belakowich (FPÖ) rejected the extension, saying that it is already the time to return to normality in the field of alien law. In this area, it would be reasonable to keep appointments in person again.
The amendment was still adopted in its new version with the votes of all parliamentary groups, except the FPÖ.
The Amendment
Against the background of the establishment of the so-called "Temporary Protection Platform", an amendment to the Austrian Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) - Procedural Act is intended to create a corresponding basis for the exchange of information required for this purpose.
According to the explanatory memorandum, the exchange of information is necessary, among other things, to ensure the fastest possible exchange of data for family reunification.
The original motion was aimed at the special regulations in alien law imposed in April 2020, which have already been extended three times beyond their original period of validity until December 31, 2020, by six months each time.
According to the Austrian Parliament, it is now becoming apparent that the pandemic will not be over by the middle of 2022 either, the government factions are now requesting a further extension of six months until December 31, 2022. For example, in the area of the Citizenship Act, it should continue to be sufficient to submit the vow in writing to the authorities instead of taking it orally when granting citizenship.