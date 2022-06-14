Commission Vice-President Timmermans Visits Vienna: Cities as Engine for European "Green Deal"
Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans met Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig at a working meeting in Vienna today. The main topic of discussion was the importance of cities in the implementation of the European Green Deal and what measures Vienna is taking to achieve CO2 neutrality.
Cities are key elements in the fight against climate change. Europe's major cities are currently working hard to define and make their contribution to CO2 neutrality. Vienna is no exception.
Austria's largest city is considered a showcase model in many areas and now wants to take this step toward becoming a climate-neutral city.
How this is to succeed and which concrete measures one would like to target was the subject of a working discussion with the Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Climate Protection, Frans Timmermans and Mayor Michael Ludwig on Monday, in City Hall. The Dutch EU politician is currently on a visit to Vienna.
"With their innovative strength and proximity to citizens, cities are virtually predestined to take on a pioneering role in tackling the climate crisis. In return, however, they also demand active participation in EU policymaking and inclusion in European support systems to tackle the energy transition," said city chief Michael Ludwig, summarizing the content of the exchange with Timmermans.
Von daher freut es mich, @TimmermansEU – Vizepräsident der @EU_Commission und EU-Kommissar für den Europäischen Green Deal - im Wiener Rathaus willkommen zu heißen. Die Rolle der Städte beim Klimaschutz war ein zentraler Punkt unseres Treffens: …/3 pic.twitter.com/68q3nDvGxu— Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) June 13, 2022
European cities, he said, are a driver of the European 'Green Deal,' which aims to stop emitting net greenhouse gases by 2050 and decouple growth from resource use.
Michael Ludwig is convinced of Vienna's pioneering role, he said: "In Vienna, for example, we have set the ambitious goal of becoming CO2-neutral by 2040 - this will be helped by well-developed public services in combination with intelligent 'smart city strategy', i.e. new technologies, the possibilities of digitalization and modern infrastructure."
As an example of the major climate projects underway in the city, Timmermans visited the construction site for the new U2 and U5 subway lines together with Economic and Public Affairs City Councilor Peter Hanke.
What goals has Austria set for itself?
Austria is showing itself to be ambitious in the fight against climate change. The goal is to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and to become climate neutral by 2040.
To achieve this, Austria is implementing many regulatory measures and investing heavily in green mobility, renewable energy, more sustainable industry, eco-innovation, pollution control and greening agriculture. The Austrian National Energy and Climate Plan acknowledges that more consistent implementation and further efforts are needed to combat climate change.
The transport sector represents one of the greatest challenges in reducing greenhouse gases in Austria. The share of transport-related emissions has risen steadily since 1990 and, relative to Austria's total greenhouse gas emissions, has increased from 18% to 30% in 2019.
Curbing transport-related emissions is crucial if Austria is to become climate neutral and meet air quality standards. One approach to solving this problem is to invest in modern rail infrastructure that enables traffic to be shifted from road to climate-friendly rail.