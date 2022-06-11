Diplomats in Austria March for Equality at Vienna Pride
Today diplomats in Austria marched for equality at one of the most important events of the Vienna pride, the Rainbow Parade. Learn more about "Diplomats for Equality" and today's event for peace and equality.
Diplomats in Austria and representatives of international organizations, stood up against discrimination. Together they wanted to celebrate the worldwide festival of diversity and integration and point out grievances that people of the LGBTIQ+ movement are confronted with.
More than 100 representatives of 30 embassies, delegations, permanent missions and international organizations, based in Vienna, joined the initiative "Diplomats for Equality".
Among them were diplomats from embassies and missions of the U.S.A, United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Mexico, Malta, Slovenia, Sweden and more. Diplomats and staff from international organizations such as the OSCE and the United Nations also participated today.
They are commited to working together to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms for everybody, to achieve equality for LGBTIQ+ persons and denounce instances of discrimination and/or persecution of LGBTIQ+ persons globally.
They have also highlighted existing inequalities, such as prejudice and social stigma, discrimination, economic problems and the risk of violence.
LGBTIQ+ persons are disproportionately affected by violence and discrimination in armed conflicts.
The Community strongly condemns the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which violates international law and OSCE agreements.
The Community expresses deep concerns about the particular and severe impact on persons in vulnerable situations, including LGBTIQ+ persons, as documented in OSCE and UN reports.
As governments and international organizations, the initiative "Diplomats for Equality" believes that education, awareness-raising and dialogue are key tools in overcoming stereotypes and prejudice against LGBTIQ+ persons.
However, there still can be done more to address ongoing and unacceptable instances of discrimination and/or persecution of LGBTIQ+ persons. LGBTIQ+ persons face hate-motivated violence, arbitrary arrest and the application of the death penalty. More than 70 countries still criminalize same-sex conduct between consenting adults.
The initiative commits to continuing the work, including in the UN, the OSCE and the EU, to promote respect and non-discrimination against LGBTIQ+ persons.
Vienna Pride
Vienna Pride 2022 started on June 1 and will end on June 12. The highlight is the Rainbow Parade on June 11, where more than 250,000 people are expected to celebrate and demonstrate together.
Another highlight was the Pride Run Vienna, where on June 10 hundreds of participants once again set an example for acceptance.
These events were again accompanied by numerous other events, both virtual and on-site. Vienna Pride stretches colorfully and loudly all over Vienna - from the Prater to Schönbrunn.
Numerous parties, art and information events, live performances and the final rainbow parade will set a visible sign for acceptance and against the exclusion of LGBTIQ+ persons.
This year's motto is "Pride against hate - make love, not war!" and refers to the developments in Ukraine in the recent months. Vienna Pride once again sets a sign against hate and stands up for equal rights for all people.