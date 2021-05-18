Vienna Embassies Show Solidarity on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
Several Vienna Embassies marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT 2021) by expressing solidarity in a common statement. The French Embassy in Vienna released a video drawing particular attention to sexual discrimination in sports.
"Diplomats for Equality" at the traditional Rainbow parade, that should be held on June 19th in 2021. / Picture: © Diplomatica.uno / Harald Klemm
According to Amnesty International, across the globe, at least 76 countries (home to 44% of the world’s population) continue to criminalize same-sex relations. Six countries (Mauritania, Sudan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iraq) implement the death penalty for same-sex relations, as do some provinces in Nigeria and Somalia.
While great strides have been made in LGBTQ rights worldwide, 17th of May marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT 2021). …
