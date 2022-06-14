Austrian World Summit 2022: Fighting Against Climate Change in Vienna
Today in Vienna, the top climate change leaders from Europe and the USA will meet to discuss the consequences of climate change and to find solutions for this global crisis. The sixth edition of the "Austrian World Summit" takes place today, June 14, at the Vienna Hofburg and was initiated by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Today, Vienna is at the center of the international movement against climate change. The "Austrian World Summit" takes place today in the Vienna Hofburg and brings together not only the top climate activists from Europe and the USA, but also numerous guests from politics, business, science and civil society.
The event, which was initiated by Arnold Schwarzenegger now for the 6th time in Vienna, wants to point out the advancing climate crisis, and tries to offer solutions how to prevent it.
"We live in challenging times. I am all the more pleased that we are once again able to welcome great and exciting guests to our conference in Vienna this year. With their stories and innovative ideas, they are a role model for all of us and motivate us to emulate them. After all, the best antidote to the despair some feel in the face of the current multitude of crises is hope and action," says Monika Langthaler, Director of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and organizer of the Austrian World Summit.
Prominent guests
As every year, the Austria World Summit can boast many high-profile guests. Among others, Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will be present today, as well as numerous prominent climate and environmental activists from Europe and the USA. Among them is European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, who is responsible for implementing the European Green Deal. Head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael S. Regan will also speak about the current political challenges in climate protection during the event.
Welcome to Vienna, @EPAMichaelRegan! Looking forward to a productive conversation at the Austrian World Summit. #AWS22 https://t.co/PC1FyNv8a3— U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) June 14, 2022
"We are very proud to have succeeded in attracting two such key figures to the Austrian World Summit. As part of President Biden's cabinet, Michael Regan is actively shaping US climate policy and without the tireless efforts of Frans Timmermans, the ambitious measures in Europe would probably look different," Langthaler is pleased to say. UN Secretary General António Guterres will also speak via video message.
„Climate change is an existential threat“, hat UN-GS @antonioguterres gesagt. Wir müssen die Gefahr deutlich erkennen und einen möglichen Ausweg finden. Wir müssen aber auch erkennen, dass es nicht nur den „existential threat“ gibt, sondern auch die „substantial chance“. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SwfLmLO0E9— A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) June 14, 2022
Motto: "Creating Hope - Inspiring Action
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer and numerous representatives from the business world, such as Klemens Hallmann (Hallmann Corporate Group), Jan Jenisch (Holcim) and Ilka Horstmeier (BMW Group) will speak about concrete solutions to environmental pollution and the climate crisis under the motto "Creating Hope - Inspiring Action". Topics such as the transformation of the economy, digitalization, successful climate communication and climate-friendly nutrition will be in focus.
Young, innovative and international
With speakers from 15 nations and participants from more than 50 countries, the Austrian World Summit is once again as international as it was before the Corona pandemic. Above all, young and innovative people from all over the world will be given a stage this year. For example, Lorna Rutto, who fights against plastic waste in Kenya and creates hundreds of jobs, or 15-year-old Reshma Kosaraju, who uses artificial intelligence to predict forest fires. From India comes 16-year-old Vinisha Umashankar, who is supported by Prince William and became known for developing a solar-powered ironing cart to reduce coal consumption in India.
30th anniversary of Earth Summit Rio
The date of this year's Austrian World Summit was not chosen at random, but coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Earth Summit in Rio. At that time, more heads of state and government met than at any other meeting before to solve the problems of poverty and environmental degradation. This year's Austrian World Summit will focus on solutions for the future, in addition to looking back at climate policy over the past 30 years.