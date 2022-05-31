The Austrian Development Bank's Efforts in Climate Protection and Energy Supply
The Austrian Development Bank recently published its latest Impact Report, disclosing the development effects achieved through its investments. The published report shows that the projects supported by OeEB saved more than 1.19 million tons of CO2 emissions and gave more than 297,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises access to one or more loans.
The Development Bank of the Republic of Austria recently published its latest Impact Report, disclosing the development effects achieved through its investments. The goal of the development bank in Austria is to invest in economically sustainable and developmentally meaningful private sector projects in developing and emerging countries.
Measuring results is one of the defining characteristics of impact investing. In our new Impact Report, we give insight into the development effects achieved through our investments.
"Strengthening the private sector, creating skilled jobs and local income, further expanding renewable energy and actively contributing to climate protection - these goals are firmly anchored in our strategy and are more important than ever in view of the current global challenges," explain OeEB Board members Sabine Gaber and Michael Wancata.
The bank, which has been operating since 2008, focuses not only on providing financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also, among other things, on making a sustainable contribution to climate protection and improving energy supply, which is definitely an issue of key importance in current times, which are characterized by energy crises and high inflation.
"Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the economy in many developing and emerging countries. However, they are often significantly restricted in their development by a lack of access to capital. By providing financing to local banks or funds, we can help close this gap, enabling economic growth and job creation - a key prerequisite for fighting poverty," said Michael Wancata. Overall, OeEB contributed 48% of its portfolio to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth."
The projects and companies that received financing from OeEB employed around 329,000 people in 2021.
Financing climate-compatible growt
Developing countries are disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change. Currently, around 41% of OeEB's project portfolio is invested in climate-relevant projects. This makes OeEB once again one of the largest Austrian contributors to international climate finance. "Climate change is a global challenge and needs cooperation at all levels.
We are therefore pleased to once again be a partner of the Austrian World Summit, which will take place in Vienna on June 14 and provide one of the largest international platforms for discussing and finding solutions to the climate crisis."OeEB contributed to SDG 7 "Affordable and Clean Energy" with around 27% of its portfolio.
More than 2,900 MW of new power generation capacity and 6,190 GWh of electricity from renewable energy sources were created in OeEB projects. Around 34% of the OeEB portfolio contributed to the achievement of SDG 13 "Climate action". OeEB-supported projects saved 1.19 million tons of CO2 emissions and supplied more than 1.5 million people with clean energy.