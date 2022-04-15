Sponsored Content
Impact Fund of the Austrian Development Bank: 72 Million Euros for Developing and Emerging Countries
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 18:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian Development Bank, together with Bank Gutmann, has just completed the raising of capital for an investment fund that will benefit developing and emerging countries. A total of 72 million euros is to help improve living conditions in these countries and trigger an economic upswing.
The money is intended to help restore the economy, which has been weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, © Vyacheslav Argenberg / http://www.vascoplanet.com/, CC BY 4.0
The joint project of the Austrian Development Bank (OeEB) and Bank Gutmann, the Gutmann OeEB Impact Fund, has just successfully completed its capital raising phase.
The aim of the fund is to sustainably improve the living conditions of people in developing and emerging countries. To this end, a total of EUR 72 million was mobilized in the private sector. …
