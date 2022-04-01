U.S. Companies Step Up Investments in Austria: A Record 17 New Ventures Launched in the Past Year
Organizations ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 09:08 ♦ (Vindobona)
The international business sector in Vienna seems to be recovering. Last year 225 foreign companies settled in the capital of Austria - a record number since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. An important factor in this development was the settlement of companies from the USA, which stood out with 17 projects. If you want to know where most of the companies come from and where to turn to if you have questions about settling in Austria, please read on.
For Michael Ludwig and the Viennese economy, 2021 was a very pleasing year in terms of foreign settlements. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
With 225 foreign companies settling in Vienna in 2021, the city has the second-best settlement record in recent history. This result proves that the city is extremely attractive for companies even in years of crisis.
This is also an enormous advantage for the City of Vienna, as the settlement of foreign companies generates direct economic effects. A total of 442 million euros in investments were generated and 2,673 new jobs created. A strong value. …
