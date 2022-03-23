Austria Enhances Bilateral Economic Relations with Conflicting Neighbors India and Pakistan

The initiative ReFocus Austria, accompanied by Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, visited the emerging republics of Pakistan and India in recent days. The aim of the trip was to establish economic relations and promote mutual investments. Read on if you want to know which sectors are in particular demand.

Although India and Pakistan do not have a good relationship, Austria's business representatives are optimistic about good cooperation with both. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg recently visited the two neighboring countries India and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral business relations between Austria and the two Southeast Asian countries in the context of ReFocus Austria.

ReFocus Austria is an initiative that is a central part of the Austrian government's comeback plan for economic reconstruction during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goal is to strengthen the Austrian export economy together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Trade Department of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Austria Advertising and other federal ministries. In doing so, jobs and investments at home are to be secured, and at the same time the expansion of Austrian companies is to be facilitated. …

