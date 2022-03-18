Sponsored Content
Imran Khan Meets With Alexander Schallenberg in Pakistan
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:14 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Pakistan. In addition to talks about Afghanistan, which is controlled by the Taliban, the war in Ukraine was also on the agenda. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that have so far not voiced criticism of Russia's crimes in Ukraine.
In Pakistan, Imran Khan and Alexander Schallenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan.The conflict in Ukraine was also an important topic of interest. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Zscout370 [Public Domain]
Pakistan welcomes the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Schallenberg in the capital Islamabad to discuss current issues such as Afghanistan or the Ukraine conflict.
The political talks will focus on the situation in neighboring Afghanistan. Since September 2021, this country has been under the control of the Taliban,…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More