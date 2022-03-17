Sponsored Content
Ukrainian Ambassador in Vienna: "Still need humanitarian assistance"
The war in Ukraine has been going on for several weeks and the humanitarian crisis is a new challenge for Europe. The Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets, met with the Governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, and Provincial Councilor Martin Eichtinger for talks at the Palais Niederösterreich in Vienna. The discussion focused on humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF
The war in Ukraine has been going on for several weeks and the humanitarian crisis is a new challenge for Europe. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused many people to flee from their homes. The countries of the European Union bordering Ukraine have already taken in many refugees.
The escalation of the conflict in February 2022 has turned the already volatile situation into a full-scale emergency. People are fleeing their homes trying to find safety elsewhere within the country and are crossing borders into neighboring countries. The situation remains extremely dangerous for anyone inside Ukraine and the vulnerability of those forced to flee is increasing rapidly, with more in need of immediate support.…
