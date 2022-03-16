Support for Refugee Women and Children in Response to Russian Aggression and Violation of International Law
The Commission on the Status of Women (CMS) is currently meeting in New York. The main focus this year is on the problems of Ukrainian women and girls who are fleeing from Russian aggression in Ukraine. Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs, Susanne Raab, condemns the Russian war of aggression in a statement of the EU ministers and demands an immediate withdrawal of the troops.
At the 66th annual meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the Ukraine crisis is at the forefront, as it is on many occasions these days. The goal of the Commission on the Status of Women (CWS) is to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.
This year's meeting is overshadowed by the war in Eastern Europe, which has triggered an enormous influx of refugees.
Special focus at CWS will be placed on the countless women and girls who have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine and are now seeking asylum in Europe.
Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs, Susanne Raab, is currently participating in New York in order to represent Austria: "I will clearly present Austria's line: We will help within the framework of neighborhood assistance - both in Ukraine and by supporting the many women and children who have to flee." …
or Log In