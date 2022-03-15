Sponsored Content
Moldavia Next Threatened Conflict Region: Austria Deploys Crisis Team
Due to the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine and the massive impact of the related humanitarian need on the immediate neighboring states, the Austrian Federal Government is sending a crisis team to the particularly affected Republic of Moldova. Read on to find out what the crisis team consists of and how it will support the Austrian Embassy.
The Austrian crisis Team is expected to arrive in Chişinău next Wednesday. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Nameneko and others, Public domain
The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine deeply affects all neighboring countries. This also applies to the Republic of Moldova, which is suffering from the severe effects of the war and the humanitarian need. For this reason, the Austrian Federal Government is sending a crisis team to the Republic of Moldova to provide support. The team is composed of five experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Cobra task force and the Austrian Jagdkommando and is expected to arrive in Chişinău next Wednesday, March 16, 2022. …
