Moldavia Next Threatened Conflict Region: Austria Deploys Crisis Team

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:18 ♦ (Vindobona)

Due to the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine and the massive impact of the related humanitarian need on the immediate neighboring states, the Austrian Federal Government is sending a crisis team to the particularly affected Republic of Moldova. Read on to find out what the crisis team consists of and how it will support the Austrian Embassy.

The Austrian crisis Team is expected to arrive in Chişinău next Wednesday. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Nameneko and others, Public domain

The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine deeply affects all neighboring countries. This also applies to the Republic of Moldova, which is suffering from the severe effects of the war and the humanitarian need. For this reason, the Austrian Federal Government is sending a crisis team to the Republic of Moldova to provide support. The team is composed of five experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Cobra task force and the Austrian Jagdkommando and is expected to arrive in Chişinău next Wednesday, March 16, 2022. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg in Brussels Condemns Playing with Nuclear Fire (March 10)
Asset Management: Impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on Stock Markets (March 8)
How Many Refugees Have Fled Ukraine to Austria? (March 3)
Read More
Russo-Ukrainian War, Moldova, Klaudia Tanner, Gerhard Karner, Crisis, COVID-19, Cobra Task Force, Chisinau, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Austrian Government, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
How Russian State-Controlled Media Use Disinformation Campaigns to Influence Democratic Processes in Austria and Beyond
How Gazprom Helps the Kremlin to Manipulate Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter