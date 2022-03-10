Sponsored Content
Schallenberg in Brussels Condemns Playing with Nuclear Fire
At a special meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Foreign Minister Schallenberg condemned the Russian shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Read more about this special meeting and what was discussed there.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "It must be clear to everyone, both in Russia and Ukraine, that this is simply irresponsible after Chernobyl. This is playing with nuclear fire." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Avda, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg recently traveled to Brussels to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council's special meeting on Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.
The foreign ministers of Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States also participated in what was already the second extraordinary meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine–a sign of transatlantic solidarity with Ukraine. …
