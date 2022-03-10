War in Ukraine: Athens Seeks Talks in Vienna

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Vienna to discuss the intensifying war between Russia and Ukraine. Read about his meetings with various officials and watch the joint press conference with Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias recently visited Vienna for a series of meetings to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

One of Foreign Minister Dendias’ meetings was with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Helga Schmid. …

