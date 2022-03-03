Sponsored Content
Ukraine Invasion: Austria Demands Compliance with Humanitarian Law and the Securing of Civilian Corridors
Sponsored Content
Austria is demanding that Russia comply with humanitarian law and create secure corridors for civilians to leave Ukraine and international organizations to send aid in. Read what Chancellor Nehammer and Foreign Minister Schallenberg said about this and watch their joint press conference.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer: "The ring around Kyiv is also getting tighter and the people there expect an impending attack every hour." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
As the Russian military continues its invasion of Ukraine and starts to surround major cities like Kyiv, the Austrian government has called on Russia to provide a corridor for civilians to leave the country.
“The situation in Ukraine is coming to a head dramatically. We can see that Kharkiv is being shelled and that civilian facilities are also being massively affected. The ring around Kyiv is also getting tighter and the people there expect an impending attack every hour,” said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured