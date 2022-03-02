Russia-friendly Austria Breaks with its Neutrality: "Enough is Enough"
Neutral and traditionally pro-Russia Austria is forced to break with its neutrality and take a clear stand against Putin because of his war of aggression against Ukraine.
The Austrian leadership has directly addressed the Ukrainian people with a video message of solidarity.
In the statements, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer let the Ukrainians know that the Austrian people "deeply sympathize with your fate".
We are deeply saddened by the injustice that is being inflicted on you before the eyes of the world these days, the Federal President said.
We will ensure that Russia's violations of international law do not go unanswered, the Chancellor promised.
It is important to me, it is important to us that you know, that you are not alone, Van der Bellen formulated. Our thoughts and hearts are with you. We are with you.
Austria's people, he said, are deeply affected by the injustice that is being inflicted on you in these days before the eyes of the world. None of this will ever be forgotten, he said. We will not tolerate this. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the war of aggression against your country, which is contrary to international law.
Van der Bellen announced that he would do everything in our power to restore peace. He also promised humanitarian aid for the people in your country and for those who have fled the war.
Chancellor Nehammer said, "With Russia's unprovoked invasion of peaceful Ukraine in the early hours of this morning, war has returned to Europe. The mobilization of Russian forces is not only an unjustified attack on a sovereign and independent nation. It is also an attack on your legitimate aspirations for freedom, democracy, and the right to determine your own future."
There were numerous civilian casualties, including children, the Chancellor lamented. Many, especially women and children, had to flee. They had to leave their homes behind. They lost husbands, fathers, sons and brothers on the battlefield. The images from Kharkiv, from Kiev and from other Ukrainian cities are shocking, he said.
By attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, Putin has crossed another red line, he said. At the same time, he said, it is encouraging to see the determination and will with which the Ukrainian people, Government, and President Zelenskyy are defending their homeland.
Together with our European and transatlantic partners, we will ensure that Russia's violations of international law do not go unanswered, the politician stressed, mentioning the sanctions against the Russian Federation adopted by the European Union.
Nehammer also referred to the humanitarian aid that Austria is providing to Ukraine. We help wherever we can, be it with protective equipment, medical supplies, fuel, but also by taking in people from the war zones.
My message to the leadership of Russia is clear, the Chancellor formulated. "Enough is enough. Stop the bloodshed! Withdraw your troops! It is time to sit back at the negotiating table!"
Federal Chancellery of Austria