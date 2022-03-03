IAEA Board of Governors Emergency Meeting Condemns Unprovoked Attacks Against Ukraine
At an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, the Board condemned the unprovoked attacks against Ukraine and discussed the status of the nuclear safeguards in Ukraine. Read more about the Board's meeting and the current situation regarding Ukraine's nuclear power plants.
US Deputy Chief of Mission Louis L. Bono: "These acts deserve this body’s condemnation precisely because they put at risk our core responsibilities as stewards of this Agency..." / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors recently held an emergency meeting to discuss nuclear safety, security and safeguards in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The IAEA is continuing to monitor the safety of the nuclear sites and has been receiving regular updates from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU).
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called the situation "unprecedented" and said that he is “gravely concerned.”…
