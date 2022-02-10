Sponsored Content
Combating Violence Against Women: New Silent Emergency Call App Available From March
The Austrian government has introduced a new app to help counter the alarming trend of increased domestic violence against women. Read about the new app and other steps the government is taking to prevent violence against women.
Justice Minister Alma Zadić (left), Women’s Minister Susanne Raab (mid), and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (right) presenting the new app to help combat violence against women. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
The Austrian government has announced that it will continue to prioritize combating violence against women.
At a joint press conference, Austrian Women’s Minister Susanne Raab, Justice Minister Alma Zadić, and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner unveiled a new “Silent Emergency Call” app that will allow people who are in immediate danger to call the police with the push of a button. …
