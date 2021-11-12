Migration: Expansion of Value and Orientation Courses for Asylum Seekers Planned

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:29 ♦ (Vindobona)

Integration Minister Susanne Raab announced that the mandatory values and orientation courses for asylum seekers will be expanded to include three days of lessons rather than just one. Read more about the expansion of the program and what will be taught.

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab: "The mandatory values courses are an essential building block for successful integration because they teach important prerequisites for life in Austria." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab announced that starting in 2022, the mandatory values and orientation courses for persons granted asylum and subsidiary protection will be expanded from one to three days, and instead of 8 hours, 24 hours will now be required. …

