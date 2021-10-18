Asylum Seekers and Migrants Should Get Vaccinated
The Austrian Minister for Integration Susanne Raab recently visited a mobile vaccination station at the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) Vienna to highlight the importance of making vaccines easily available to those with migration backgrounds. The ÖIF Integration Center Vienna has hosted the station multiple times and will do so again. Read more about the initiative and find out when the vaccination station will be at the ÖIF next.
In an attempt to further increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate and to reach all population groups in the country with offers that are as low-threshold as possible, there is now also a vaccination campaign on the premises of the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF).
On the initiative of Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab, the ÖIF Vienna Integration Center has recently hosted a mobile vaccination station and will do so again at various dates in the future.
This was organized by the ÖIF together with the City of Vienna (Mobile Vaccination Vienna), the Health Service of the City of Vienna (MA 5), and with the support of the Samariterbund, which is primarily aimed at people granted asylum and subsidiary protection as well as migrants.
Recently, Integration Minister Raab personally visited the vaccination station and exchanged views with those willing to be vaccinated and medical staff.
“In the fight against coronavirus, it is important that we increase vaccination coverage in the country. To do this, we need to bring vaccination directly to the people and reduce fear of contact. I am therefore pleased that we can now offer uncomplicated vaccinations at the Austrian Integration Fund,” said Raab.
On four dates so far, almost 230 people have come to be vaccinated for the first time or to be fully immunized.
“It is important that people with a migration background can also be easily vaccinated–the offers are sufficiently available, now they must also be taken up,” said Raab.
More information about vaccinations at the ÖIF
The vaccinations are administered free of charge and without prior appointment.
In order to make access to vaccination as low-threshold as possible and to eliminate questions and concerns, ÖIF interpreters are also available to facilitate communication between those willing to be vaccinated and medical staff in case of questions.
So far there have been 4 vaccination appointments, and the next appointment will take place on 20 October.
As was previously reported by Vindobona.org, the ÖIF also offers information on Covid measures in Austria in 17 languages.
About the ÖIF
The Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) is a fund of Austria and a partner of the federal government in promoting integration.
The ÖIF’s work is aimed at people entitled to asylum, people entitled to subsidiary protection, third-country nationals, and people with a migration background as well as institutions, organizations, and multipliers in the integration, social, and educational sectors.
With integration centers in Vienna, St. Pölten, Eisenstadt, Linz, Graz, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, Innsbruck, and Bregenz as well as mobile advice centers in municipalities, the ÖIF supports refugees and immigrants in their integration process in Austria with advice and information.