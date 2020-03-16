Information Campaign on Coronavirus in 11 Foreign Languages

As part of an information campaign for people with a migration background on how to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19), extensive information is now available in 11 foreign languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Dari/Farsi, English, French, Pashto, Polish, Russian, Somali, Turkish and Bosnian-Serbian-Croatian.

Susanne Raab: "In order for the coronavirus to be really contained and the curve of infection to flatten out as quickly as possible, all people in Austria must fully understand and implement the rules of conduct of the Federal Government." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Integration Minister Susanne Raab is intensifying the information campaign for people with a migration background on the containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since Saturday the official information from the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), the Federal Ministry of Health, Social Affairs, Care, and Consumer Protection (BMGSPK), and the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists (ÖAK) has been available for download in eleven foreign languages on the ÖIF website. …

