Austrian Corona Measures Explained in 17 Languages
Integration Minister: "We must ensure that all people living in Austria are aware of the new regulations".
Minister of Integration Raab and the ÖIF once again make the most important corona measures available in 17 languages.
"We must ensure that really everyone living in Austria is aware of the new regulations of the federal government. Even people who do not yet have sufficient knowledge of German must be able to obtain comprehensive information. Therefore, as in spring, all information on the current situation will be provided in a total of 17 languages. Together we must do everything we can to reduce the number of infections and to quickly stem the further spread of the coronavirus".
For refugees and immigrants with a lack of German language skills, the most important rules and regulations are available on the website www.integrationsfonds.at/coronainfo. Information will be available in the following languages in the near future:
Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Chinese, Dari/Farsi, German, English, French, Kurdish, Pashto, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Somali, Turkish, Ukrainian and Hungarian
In addition to this the ÖIF operates a Corona Hotline on +43 1 715 10 51 263 for telephone information in various languages.
Further Information is available here.