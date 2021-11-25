Homicides of Women by Family Members: Every 11 Minutes Worldwide, Every 11 Days in Austria

On the occasion of the worldwide campaign "16 Days against Violence against Women", the Austrian Federal Chancellery participates in the campaign "Orange the World". Pictured is Federal Minister Susanne Raab. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel / Cropped

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

Several studies were presented in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, among others by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Federal Chancellery.

Globally 81,000 women and girls were killed in 2020, around 47,000 of them (58 per cent) died at the hands of an intimate partner or a family member, which equals to a woman or girl being killed every 11 minutes in their home. This is according to data published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The above UNODC research brief, released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, is based on data from 95 countries on gender-related killings of women and girls by intimate partners or family members.

“Although eight out of 10 of all homicide victims are men or boys, women and girls are the primary victims of lethal violence at home in every part of the world, accounting for six out of 10 killings committed by intimate partners or other family members.”

“UNODC research shows that the situation has not improved over the past decade, even in places where lethal violence has decreased overall. Urgent and targeted action is needed to empower and protect women and girls, to prevent gender-based violence and save lives.”

Situation in Austria - Study presentation on murders of women in the last 11 years

As part of the international initiative "16 Days Against Violence", Austria wants to join forces and take a systematic look at the protection against violence.

For this purpose, a study on the murders of women in the last 11 years was commissioned: "Behind every number there is a murdered woman and the fate of those left behind."

Thus, from 2010 to 2020, there have been 319 murders of women, most of them, 43, in 2019. "The perpetrators are mostly men and were almost always in a close relationship with the women. In 80 percent of the cases, the perpetrator knew the victim, in many cases from a family relationship." For the most part, the perpetrators were under 40 years old, he said. Most of the murders and attempted murders took place in Vienna. With a general proportion of foreigners at 17 percent, the proportion of perpetrators with foreign citizenship would be 33 percent.

"Violence against women must have no place in Austria. We must punish perpetrators with the full force of the law and do everything we can to get better at preventing violence," Women's Minister Susanne Raab stressed at a press conference with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and the Federal Association Chairwoman of Violence Protection Centers, Marina Sorgo, on the occasion of the 2nd Violence Protection Summit at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"As a government, it is important for us to be in contact with the experts as well as with the victim protection centers. Since the last summit, among other things, training programs on cyber violence have been launched and 4 new counseling centers for victims of sexual violence have been financially secured and increased. We have also set priorities in the fight against culturally related forms of violence such as forced marriage and female genital mutilation," Federal Minister Raab stated. The government's violence protection package of 24.6 million euros strengthens the institutions that are active in this field. Together with the Ministry of the Interior, violence protection centers have been supported with 5 million euros. "We also support projects for girls with a migration background with 3 million euros and family counseling centers and child protection centers with 3 million euros as well."

As Minister of Women's Affairs, she said she sees that the situation of families and especially women in the lockdown and during the pandemic is a difficult one. "There is increased tension in families. That's why it's so important that we keep raising awareness of the issue of domestic violence," Raab said, recalling the UN's 16 Days Against Violence Against Women campaign.

Austria is participating and intensifying its efforts, she said:

For example, 11 million euros would be invested in violence protection centers and family counseling centers, as well as in the fight against culturally based honor cultures.

In the justice sector, family and juvenile court assistance and anti-violence training are to be strengthened, and the Ministry of Social Affairs is to invest four million euros in work with men and boys.

The Ministry of the Interior will introduce mandatory counseling for dangerous persons.

The Women's Ministry also launches a campaign to reach out to all women.

16 days against violence: Federal Chancellery shines in the color orange

"Orange the World": Federal Chancellery participates in UN campaign against violence against women and girls

The Federal Chancellery is taking part in the UN "Orange the World" campaign. From November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, International Human Rights Day, the building will be illuminated in orange to send a strong signal against violence against women and girls.

Situation worldwide

With an estimated 18,600 victims, Asia is the region with the highest number of victims. While in relative terms, looking at the number of victims per 100,000 female population, Africa is the region with the highest, 2.7 per 100,000, and Europe with the lowest rate, 0.7 per 100,000 of women and girls killed by intimate partners or someone from their family.

Global data on the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on gender-related killings on women and girls remain patchy and inconclusive. Between 2019 and 2020, the average annual number of these killings showed a slight increase in both Europe and the Americas, with differences in the various regions. These changes, however, were similar in size to previous annual changes recorded in the past decade.

The number of gender-related killings between 2019 and 2020 has increased in Western Europe by 11 per cent, while a slighter increase was recorded in Southern Europe with five per cent. In comparison, in Northern America the numbers have increased by eight per cent, in Central America by three per cent, while data from South America shows an increase of five per cent. According to the UNODC research brief, the numbers in Northern Europe have not changed during the examined period, while a slight decrease of minus five per cent could be noted in Eastern Europe.

Monthly data on women and girls killed by intimate partners or family members received from 14 countries from different regions around the globe show high variability in trends across countries throughout the various waves of COVID-related mobility restrictions in 2020.

The research brief also looks at the trends over the past decade (2010-2020), when killings of women by intimate partners or family decreased by 13 per cent in Europe and increased by nine per cent in the Americas.

Lethal violence experienced by women in the private sphere appears to be a more intractable problem than lethal violence outside the home. Eastern Europe has witnessed a remarkable 47 per cent reduction in female homicides outside the home over the last decade, while female homicides perpetrated by intimate partners or other family members have seen a more modest reduction of 15 per cent over the same period. Similar but less marked trends were also recorded in Western Europe and South America.

Around the world, women's initiatives are using the 16 Days Against Violence period to raise awareness about the right to live free from violence, the extent and various forms of violence against women, and that violence against women and girls is a human rights violation. During these 16 days, the United Nations awareness campaign focuses on solidarity with victims and activism to eliminate gender-based violence. The color orange is the unifying element for this.

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Federal Chancellery of Austria