UN Campaign Orange the World: Parliament Shines in Orange

Published: Yesterday; 22:10

The UN campaign Orange the World is the reason for the Austrian Parliament shining in orange from November 25 to November 29. The Parliament is one of 130 buildings in Austria that want to draw attention to the fight against violence against women - the topic of the UN campaign.

National Council President Sobotka (left), Minister Raab (middle) and President of the Federal Council Eder-Gitschthaler present the Orange the World campaign in Austria. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

From November 25 to 29, the entrance to the Austrian Parliament's temporary headquarters on Josefsplatz will shine in orange.

This year, the Austrian Parliament is once again setting an example against violence against women and girls within the framework of the UN campaign "Orange the World" - as one of 130 buildings throughout Austria this year.



Wolfgang Sobotka, Violence Protection Summit, UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN United Nations, Susanne Raab, Orange the World, Austrian Parliament
