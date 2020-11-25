Schallenberg: "Compliance With International Humanitarian Law Is a Duty"

Published: Yesterday; 21:50

Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasizes that "compliance with international humanitarian law is a duty, not a freestyle" before the Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions. The UN Convention prohibits, among others, the use and production of cluster munitions.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg (left) with Executive Director of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNIS United Nations Information Service / Picture cropped

The second Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions, began on November 25, in Geneva.

"The Convention is a …

