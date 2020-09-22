Sponsored Content
Video Message by Kurz on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations
Federal Chancellor Kurz has submitted a video message to the United Nations in which he emphasized Austria's commitment to international cooperation. He also praised UN's achievements, such as the human rights system and the Agenda 2030.
This year, unlike 2015, Chancellor Kurz was not able to speak in front of a gathered UN General Assembly. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Dragan Tatic / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz submitted a video message on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
In the statement, Kurz emphasizes Austria's continuous commitment to advocate for international cooperation even, or especially, in times of hardship and trouble. …
