UN in Vienna Commemorates Signing of Charter of the United Nations
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
26 June 2020 marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter. To commemorate this anniversary, the Executive Director of UNODC, Ghada Waly, opens the Commission on Narcotic Drugs Special Event with remarks in her capacity as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, and Foreign Minister Schallenberg speaks for Austria, the host country.
UN poster: "WE THE PEOPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / National Archives at College Park / Public Domain
The UN Charter (also known as the Charter of the United Nations) of 1945 is the foundational treaty of the United Nations. …
