UN in Vienna Commemorates Signing of Charter of the United Nations

OrganizationsInternational Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

26 June 2020 marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter. To commemorate this anniversary, the Executive Director of UNODC, Ghada Waly, opens the Commission on Narcotic Drugs Special Event with remarks in her capacity as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, and Foreign Minister Schallenberg speaks for Austria, the host country.

UN poster: "WE THE PEOPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / National Archives at College Park / Public Domain

The UN Charter (also known as the Charter of the United Nations) of 1945 is the foundational treaty of the United Nations. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna as a Centre of International Diplomacy - Mayor Ludwig Welcomes Ghada Waly (February 6)
New UN Drugs and Crime Agency Boss Took Office (February 6)
UN Executive Director Yury Fedotov Bids Farewell to Vienna (January 30)
Read More
Ghada Fathi Waly, World Drug Report, UN United Nations, Drugs, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Alexander Schallenberg, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Angela Me, Floriana Sipala, Catherine De Bolle, Amira Elfadil, Adam Namm, Niyom Termsrisuk, Jamie Bridge, Alexis Goosdeel
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - June 3, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter