New Corona Virus Case at the Vienna International Centre (VIC)

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

The UNO-City (VIC Vienna International Centre) reports a new COVID-19 case.

The Vienna International Centre (VIC) Medical Service has been informed by the Austrian authorities that there is one suspected COVID-19 case. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

The Vienna International Centre (VIC) Medical Service has been informed by the Austrian authorities today that there is one suspected COVID-19 case linked to one of the groups at the VIC kindergarten. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
UN in Vienna Commemorates Signing of Charter of the United Nations (Yesterday)
Vienna International Centre Prepares to Return to Work (May 13)
First COVID-19 Case at Vienna International Centre Confirmed (March 17)
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Health Policy, International Organizations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, UNIS United Nations Information Service, WHO World Health Organization, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - June 3, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter