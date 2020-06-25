Sponsored Content
New Corona Virus Case at the Vienna International Centre (VIC)
Sponsored Content
The UNO-City (VIC Vienna International Centre) reports a new COVID-19 case.
The Vienna International Centre (VIC) Medical Service has been informed by the Austrian authorities that there is one suspected COVID-19 case. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
The Vienna International Centre (VIC) Medical Service has been informed by the Austrian authorities today that there is one suspected COVID-19 case linked to one of the groups at the VIC kindergarten. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Health Policy, International Organizations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, UNIS United Nations Information Service, WHO World Health Organization, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
Featured
Sponsored Content