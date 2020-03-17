Sponsored Content
First COVID-19 Case at Vienna International Centre Confirmed
The VIC Vienna International Centre (UNO-City) confirms the first case of coronavirus infection, according to which a person who was thought to have contracted influenza as early as 2 March is now infected with coronavirus after all. According to the VIC, none of the first responders have developed any symptoms in the last 14 days.
Confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a female member of the cleaning staff. The rest of the staff at the Vienna International Centre is said to be safe. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fabian Lackner [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
There is a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a female member of the cleaning staff at the VIC, the VIC Medical Service informs.
The cleaner, who is employed by an outside contractor, fell ill at the VIC on 2 March 2020 after office hours and was assisted by three members of the UN Security and Safety team. …
