COVID-19 at the VIC - IAEA Director General's Message: "The IAEA continues"
Published: 5 hours ago; 12:44
Vienna-based nuclear agancy implements drastic measures following recommendations from Austrian authorities.
COVID-19: IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi says IAEA continuous to operate while staff work from home. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / YouTube Screenshot
In line with recommendations from Austrian authorities, the heads of the four main Vienna-based United Nations organizations, including the IAEA, announced that all personnel at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) have been instructed to work remotely from Monday 16th to Friday 3rd April 2020. …
UN United Nations, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, International Organizations, Health Policy, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, UNIS United Nations Information Service, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
