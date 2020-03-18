Sponsored Content
UN Vienna at the Home Office: Instead of 5000 Staff, only 250
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 19:31 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The VIC Vienna International Centre informed today that the order that the staff of the four major UN agencies stationed at the VIC should work from home is bearing fruit, and that only about 250 would come to the VIC. Further measures to reduce attendance are planned.
More than 95 per cent of UN Vienna International Centre's personnel working remotely or at home. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gregoryj77 at en.wikipedia [Public Domain]
The UN Security and Safety Service in Vienna reported today that fewer than five per cent of 5,000 personnel are now working at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) to carry out critical tasks.
That means more than 95 per cent of colleagues are working remotely or otherwise at home. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Health Policy, International Organizations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, UNIS United Nations Information Service, WHO World Health Organization, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content