Sponsored Content
Vienna International Centre: Second COVID-19 Case - Staff Stay at Home Until April 13
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In the meantime, there is a second confirmed case of coronavirus infection at the Vienna International Centre (VIC). In addition, the safety measures taken are being extended. All employees of the organizations located at the VIC are to work from their home offices until Monday April 13, 2020.
Vienna International Centre: Second COVID-19 Case - Staff Stay at Home Until April 13 / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fabian Lackner [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The following message was sent to all personnel at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the measures that began on Monday 16 March to tackle COVID-19 were being extended until Monday 13 April 2020.
- All personnel based at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) or elsewhere in Austria are required to adhere to the Austrian…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Health Policy, International Organizations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, UNIS United Nations Information Service, WHO World Health Organization, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content