Vienna International Centre: Meanwhile Nine COVID-19 Cases Among VIC Personnel
The VIC Medical Service reports, that there are three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving VIC personnel. Still, all employees of the organizations located at the VIC are to work from their home offices.
These latest three cases bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 among VIC personnel to nine cases. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
There are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving staff members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
On March 27th, the Austrian authorities confirmed that two more persons had tested positive for COVID-19, who had not been in the building since 13 March. They are both under self-quarantine and recovering from home. …
