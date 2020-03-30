Vienna International Centre: Meanwhile Nine COVID-19 Cases Among VIC Personnel

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

The VIC Medical Service reports, that there are three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving VIC personnel. Still, all employees of the organizations located at the VIC are to work from their home offices.

These latest three cases bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 among VIC personnel to nine cases. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

There are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving staff members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On March 27th, the Austrian authorities confirmed that two more persons had tested positive for COVID-19, who had not been in the building since 13 March. They are both under self-quarantine and recovering from home. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna International Centre: Second COVID-19 Case - Staff Stay at Home Until April 13 (March 21)
UN Vienna at the Home Office: Instead of 5000 Staff, only 250 (March 18)
First COVID-19 Case at Vienna International Centre Confirmed (March 17)
COVID-19 at the VIC - IAEA Director General's Message: "The IAEA continues" (March 14)
Coronavirus: VIC Sends Staff to Work from Home (March 12)
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Health Policy, International Organizations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, UNIS United Nations Information Service, WHO World Health Organization, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Rafael Mariano Grossi, VIC Vienna International Centre
Featured
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - March 30, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter