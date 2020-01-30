Article Tools

UN Executive Director Yury Fedotov Bids Farewell to Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 15:19 · (Vindobona)

The Russian diplomat Yury Fedotov, who was - until December 31, 2019 - the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and also the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) has now officially taken his leave.

Yury Fedotov (2nd from left) and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen together with their spouses. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Yury Fedotov is a high-ranking diplomat of the Russian Federation.

Fedotov graduated in 1971 from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

In his career he has held several posts at the UN and has been Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador to Algeria and India and - before his transfer to Vienna - to Great Britain (2005-2010).

As a…

This article includes a total of 400 words.

