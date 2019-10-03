Indian Embassy Vienna: 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti: Celebration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Vienna. / Picture: © Indian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

According the the Indian Embassy (Vienna), "in order to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October 2019, the Embassy had organized a talk titled “Popular Diplomacy and the Philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi” by Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna at VIC.

Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna has founded the ‘Gandhian Forum for Ethical Corporate Governance’ SCOPE, India for promoting ethical business practices and organizational integrity in Public Sector Enterprises of Government of India."

H.E. Mr. Yury Fedotov, Director General of UNOV, was Guest of Honour.

According the the Indian Embassy, "the talk saw participation from Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of various countries as well as other members of diplomatic community, the officials of UN organizations at VIC, special Austrian guests invited for the occasion including the former Chair of the India-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group and members of the Indian community."

"In view of the significant and seminal contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to India and countries across the globe, his inspiration to leading political and philosophical personalities as also countless individuals and his relevance to disciplines such as politics, international relations, economics, spirituality, ecology, conflict resolution, sustainability, service to humanity and more, his concepts of compassion, non-violence, social justice, minimalism, peace and civil disobedience, the event at the UN on October 2 explored the relevance of Gandhiji’s principles, ideas and alternatives to the personal quest by individuals and nations alike for greater substance in life; to address pressing and emerging challenges of our times and inherent lessons in his life for personal growth and transformation."

The Embassy of India in Vienna, in cooperation with the Institute of South Asian, Tibetan and Buddhist Studies had also organized a talk by Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna on “Transformational Leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and its Relevance in Contemporary World” on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on 1 October 2019.

The talk on life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi by noted Indian scholar Radhakrishnan included experience-sharing about the influence of Mahatma Gandhi by the students of the University of Vienna and a Veena performance by world-renowned Veena artist Ms. Shanti K Rao.

About Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is also commemorated as the International Day of Non-Violence since 2007.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of three official Indian national holidays.

It is celebrated annually on 2 October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the father of the nation, in all Indian states and union territories.

The day is dedicated to prayer, silent and public. In addition to organized commemorative events by regional governments and private schools and institutions, the Raj Ghat in Delhi, the site of the cremation of Gandhi's corpse, is the central memorial site. The date of death was 30 January 1948.

It is customary to sing or play Gandhi's favourite song Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram in memory of him.

Further information can be found on the website of the Indian Embassy (Vienna): https://www.eoivienna.gov.in/index.php