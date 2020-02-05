New UN Drugs and Crime Agency Boss Took Office
Ghada Fathi Waly is the Director-General/Executive Director of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)/United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) since 1 February 2020, following her appointment by Secretary-General António Guterres. She holds the rank of Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.
Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Fathi Waly took office. / Picture: © UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe
Ms. Waly’s work experience includes 28 years in the field of poverty reduction and social protection. She served as Minister of Social Solidarity of Egypt from March 2014 until December 2019.
She also served as the Coordinator of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Social Justice and chaired the Executive Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs in the League of Arab States…
